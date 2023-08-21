Open Menu

ADX Partners With 'Tawasal SuperApp' To Offer Real-time Market Updates

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 02:15 PM

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has partnered with Tawasal SuperApp, a secure multi-purpose messenger and super app, to enable investors to access real-time ADX updates directly within the app.

As part of the partnership, Tawasal users will gain access to a comprehensive range of real-time stock market data provided by ADX. Investors and traders will be provided with the latest market statistics, including stock prices, trading volumes, indices, and more, all conveniently accessible within the Tawasal SuperApp.

The tie-up between the parties reflects both ADX and Tawasal's commitment to enhancing financial literacy and facilitating sound financial decision-making. Millions of Tawasal's users will no longer need to navigate between multiple platforms or rely on delayed information sources, as this partnership provides users with a seamless, free of cost and efficient way to monitor their investments, react swiftly to market changes and optimise their investment strategies.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said, "This collaboration demonstrates our continuous efforts to amplify ADX's digital footprint, working alongside pioneering partners like the Tawasal SuperApp.

Our mutual engagement underlines our steadfast dedication to increase awareness of the different mechanisms of investment and the underlying products.

"ADX will continue to introduce a wider range of products and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of our investors and support the acceleration of the development of Abu Dhabi's vibrant capital markets."

Khamis AlShamsi, Chairman of Tawasal SuperApp., said, "We are thrilled to partner with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, a recognised leader in the financial industry, to bring real-time stock market updates to all our users."

He added, "Our aim has always been to provide our users with an all-in-one platform that caters to their needs. This collaboration exemplifies Tawasal's commitment to continuously expanding its services and providing its users unparalleled convenience and accessibility. By providing timely and accurate market data, we aspire to equip our users with the knowledge to make well-informed financial decisions and strengthen their understanding of the stock market."

