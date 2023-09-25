Open Menu

ADX Partners With Expo Centre Sharjah To Expand Its Services In Sharjah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2023 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Expo Centre Sharjah to better serve the Emirate of Sharjah’s investor community.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Expo Centre Sharjah, with Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADX, and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of officials from both sides.

As part of the partnership, the MoU between ADX and Expo Centre Sharjah aims to enhance services provided to the investor community in Sharjah by establishing a clear framework of cooperation between both entities. Through this agreement, ADX will have a greater presence at the Sharjah Expo throughout the year, in addition to facilitating joint projects that benefit both parties and their respective stakeholders. Through this joint effort, ADX and Sharjah Expo will be able to provide their respective customers with a more comprehensive range of services and offerings that will greatly enhance their experience.

Al Nuaimi said, “Forming partnerships and building relationships is central to ADX’s growth strategy. The signing of this MoU reinforces our commitment to expand our services in Sharjah and will serve the investor community in the Emirate by providing greater access to our diverse investment offerings.

ADX remains dedicated to forging new partnerships with local, regional, and international entities to meet the evolving needs of our investors and support the development of Abu Dhabi's vibrant capital markets.”

Saif Al Midfa affirmed that the signing of this MOU comes within the framework of Expo Centre Sharjah’s keenness to expand the scope of its partnership with all government and private institutions and bodies, with the aim of enhancing the exhibition industry’s contribution to supporting all economic sectors, including the financial sector, indicating that the memorandum represents a starting point towards broader horizons of cooperation and work. What is common between the two sides, especially since the Expo Sharjah agenda includes an important group of exhibitions and economic and commercial events that attract many businessmen and investors, which allows the ADX to enhance its communication with a wider segment of customers and promote its services, praising the market’s leading reputation and extensive experience. In providing the best financial products and services.

