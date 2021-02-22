ADX recognises HCT students’ financial market achievements at Zayed Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has recognised students from the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) for their innovative financial markets research at the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

Three students were named winners of the competition for research projects at the Zayed Centre of Excellence for Financial Research. The competition saw participation from business students across the 16 HCT campuses.

The first-place winner was Alyaa Al Remeithi from Abu Dhabi Women’s campus for her research paper, "SMEs Risk Assessment". Second place went to Noora Al Madani from Dubai Women’s campus for her research, "The comparative analysis of performance of the cryptocurrencies". In third place was Amna Alameri from Abu Dhabi Women’s campus for her research, "Impact of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) on Volatility of ADX."

ADX has been working closely with students and teachers at HCT, the UAE's largest applied higher educational institution, since 2016. The two organisations aim to enhance financial literacy across the region through a range of initiatives from stock exchange competitions and simulations, to research grants, market seminars and workshops.

To qualify for an ADX industry grant, applicants must successfully publish research that enhances local market data for investors.

Six research projects reached the semi-final stage of the competition, and the top three projects were selected according to specific academic criteria set by a joint evaluation committee between ADX and HCT.

Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, HCT President & CEO, said, "The HCT is keen on partnerships that contribute to developing and enhancing students’ skills and capabilities, especially in vital fields such as the financial sector, which has witnessed constant and rapid growth in keeping pace with technological development."

He added that students will get training in virtual trading and learn about the challenges the industry faces. He praised ADX for encouraging students to learn about the financial sector, congratulating them for their outstanding achievement, reflecting their knowledge and research capabilities.

Commenting on the award winners, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said, "We are impressed to see such innovative financial markets research presented today as part of our partnership with the UAE’s Higher Colleges of Technology. Working with educational institutions to strengthen market transparency and promote financial literacy is a critical component of our strategy to promote capital market education in the UAE, increase interest in investing and boost rates of financial literacy."