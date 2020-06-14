ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme from tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, announced that starting from Monday, 15th June, 2020, it will start the listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme with one billion Dollars for each segment.

The announcement came in accordance with a circular issued on Sunday, with reference to the decision of the board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority concerning the regulations of bonds, and to the article No. 13 Of ADX listing rules.

In April, ADX listed the government of Abu Dhabi's $7 billion multi-tranche global medium term notes.

The transaction comprised of three tranches including a $2 billion 5-year tranche, a $2 billion 10-year tranche, and a $3 billion 30-year tranche.

Bond issue was 6.3-times oversubscribed orderbook of approximately $45 billion.