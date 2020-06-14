UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADX Starts Listing Of Emirate Of Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme From Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 04:45 PM

ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme from tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, announced that starting from Monday, 15th June, 2020, it will start the listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme with one billion Dollars for each segment.

The announcement came in accordance with a circular issued on Sunday, with reference to the decision of the board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority concerning the regulations of bonds, and to the article No. 13 Of ADX listing rules.

In April, ADX listed the government of Abu Dhabi's $7 billion multi-tranche global medium term notes.

The transaction comprised of three tranches including a $2 billion 5-year tranche, a $2 billion 10-year tranche, and a $3 billion 30-year tranche.

Bond issue was 6.3-times oversubscribed orderbook of approximately $45 billion.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange April June Sunday 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 1,404 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

2 hours ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia registers 857 new coronavirus infections ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 8,835 new coronavirus cases in last ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.