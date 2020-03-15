UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADX Temporarily Closing Trading Halls Following COVID-19 Concerns

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:45 PM

ADX temporarily closing trading halls following COVID-19 concerns

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, has announced to the investor community that the Exchange is temporarily closing its trading hall in its main offices in Abu Dhabi as well as those in the other emirates beginning 15th March 2020 and until further notice.

According to a press statement, the decision was taken by ADX as "a precautionary measure to protect public health in the United Arab Emirates and ensure the health and safety of visitors."

The statement added that the decision is in line with World Health Organisation, WHO, recommendations to restrict public gatherings and has been taken as a preventative measure to mitigate against the current coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalifa Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of ADX, said, "During this public health emergency currently experienced worldwide, it is prudent to take pre-emptive and coordinated precautionary measures is a prompt manner."

"Aligned with the World Health Organisation recommendations to restrict public gatherings, ADX has decided to close access to its trading halls from today.

ADX aims to limit risks of person-to-person transmission out of public health concern," he added.

Al Mansouri went on to note that trading operations will not be affected by the closure of ADX trading halls, as the exchange offers various channels - traditional as well as digital - from which investors can trade.

"While our Government is raising awareness of preventive measures to aid public health, at ADX we are aligning with this public health strategy by reaching and protecting our investor community," he affirmed.

"To ensure maximum protection and apply restrictions of movement, we recommend that our clients use our digital investor service integrated platform ‘Sahmi’ that empowers users to carry out all daily operations online," Al Mansouri explained.

He noted that ADX has also sought to reduce overall risks for the welfare of the exchange’s employees and has shared the WHO’s recommendations and advice with all its employees.

Related Topics

World Exchange Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange March 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of CO ..

36 minutes ago

A decade of electricity, water conservation sees A ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs recycles 48,000 counterfeit items in ..

51 minutes ago

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

1 hour ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.