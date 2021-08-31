ADX waives minimum commission fee on trading on all listed securities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced it waived its minimum commission fee on trades in all listed securities starting today 31st August to further encourage market participation among individual investors on one of the best performing markets in the world this year.

The decision follows the announcement on Saturday of a 50% reduction in trading commissions along with an extension of market opening hours by one hour to 3 pm. These initiatives are part of the "ADX One" strategy announced at the beginning of this year, which aims to bolster activity and deepen liquidity on the exchange.

The removal of the minimum commission fee will facilitate higher volumes of small trades, typically undertaken by individual investors. The idea has been met with positive feedback in informal soundings among key stakeholders, including investors, brokers and listed companies.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said, "ADX is an increasingly vibrant market that provides global and local investors with high quality access to the strong economic fundamentals in the region, and Abu Dhabi in particular.

By waiving the minimum fee and reducing commission rates on all listed securities, we are providing more cost-effective trading for individual investors, ensuring that they benefit from the investment opportunities available to institutional investors. By increasing liquidity as well as broadening our offering of products and services, ADX will become an even more attractive market."

The reduction in trading fees to 0.025% from 0.05%, which will take effect on 1st of September, is the exchange’s second commission cut in 2021, and the third in three years. Meanwhile, the decision to extend trading hours will be implemented from 3rd October.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index (ADI) has recently reached 7700 points for the first time, supported by a series of listings and increased participation by international investors. In addition, the index has gained 52% year to date, making it one of the best performing equity indexes in the world.