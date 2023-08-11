Open Menu

ADX’s Profits Total AED43 Billion In One Week, H1 Results Continue Momentum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) witnessed its gains rise by nearly AED43 billion over the previous week’s trading sessions amid the ongoing announcements of semi-annual company results.

The market value of stocks listed on the ADX grew to AED2.874 trillion at the close of today’s session from AED2.831 trillion at the close of last Friday.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) recorded a market capitalisation of AED687.4 billion.

Throughout the trading week, the FADX15 rose 1.09 percent, a gain of 103.5 points, finishing at 9606.41 points. The FTSE ADX General Index, which reflects the overall performance of the ADX, registered a gain of some 0.95 percent or 93.2 points, ending at 9,879.7 points.

Simultaneously, the Dubai General Index reached a milestone of 4,064.31 points.

The local equities market attracted an inflow of liquidity exceeding AED8.6 billion over the week, split between AE 6.67 billion in the ADX and AED1.98 billion in the DFM.

Trading activity covered more than 3.16 million shares, totalling over 144.100 transactions.

