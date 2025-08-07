AED 3.25 Billion In Real Estate Transactions In Ajman During July 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 03:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) AJMAN, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman reported that the emirate’s real estate market witnessed 1,920 real estate transactions during July 2025, with a total value of AED 3.25 billion, a remarkable growth of over 62.5% compared to the same period in 2024.
Ahmad Khalfan Al Shamsi, Acting Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said that the volume of trades reached AED 1.95 billion out of a total of 1,593 trading process, with the Al Helio 1 area recording the highest transaction value of AED 56 million.
He emphasised that the real estate sector in Ajman is experiencing a positive period and continues to record exceptional figures, reflecting the increased demand for various types of real estate.
He added that the Department recorded 178 mortgage transactions with a total value exceeding AED 432 million, with the highest mortgage value recorded at AED 110 million in the “Industrial area 2.
