AED 3.9 bn of weekly real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 3.9 billion in total for 1,400 transactions during the week ending 26 November 2020, according to figures of the Department of Land and Property in Dubai.

60 plots were sold for AED 412.83 million, 944 apartments and villas were sold for AED 1.58 billion, said the weekly report.

It noted that the top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED 53 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 43 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 53 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 19 sales transactions worth AED 216.

41 million, followed by Al Hebiah Third with 9 sales transactions worth AED 14.18 million, and Nad Al Shiba Third with 4 sales transactions worth AED 11 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 258 million in Burj Khalifa, a villa was second in the list sold for AED 129 million in Dubai Investment Park First, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 112 million in Marsa Dubai.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Hebiah Fourth, mortgaged for AED 371 million.

72 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 334 million.