UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED 3.9 Bn Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:15 PM

AED 3.9 bn of weekly real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 3.9 billion in total for 1,400 transactions during the week ending 26 November 2020, according to figures of the Department of Land and Property in Dubai.

60 plots were sold for AED 412.83 million, 944 apartments and villas were sold for AED 1.58 billion, said the weekly report.

It noted that the top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED 53 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 43 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 53 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 19 sales transactions worth AED 216.

41 million, followed by Al Hebiah Third with 9 sales transactions worth AED 14.18 million, and Nad Al Shiba Third with 4 sales transactions worth AED 11 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 258 million in Burj Khalifa, a villa was second in the list sold for AED 129 million in Dubai Investment Park First, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 112 million in Marsa Dubai.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Hebiah Fourth, mortgaged for AED 371 million.

72 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 334 million.

Related Topics

Dubai Rashid UAE Dirham November 2020 Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ceremony held at Shamkot toll plaza on NH&MP raisi ..

40 seconds ago

1,305,398 acres land brought under wheat crop cult ..

41 seconds ago

WPC commits to work for women rights

43 seconds ago

Sikh yatrees to arrive Pakistan on Friday

3 minutes ago

Clashes Reported in Buenos Aires Between Police, F ..

3 minutes ago

Govt devises elaborate power sector reforms' progr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.