AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 4.1 billion in total during the week ending 20 May 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

120 plots were sold for AED 874.43 million, 1,038 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.03 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Barsha South Fourth sold for AED 52.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 20 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 52.5 million in Al Barsha South Fourth in third place.

Al Hebiah Fourth recorded the most transactions for this week by 33 sales transactions worth AED 139.42 million, followed by Al Hebiah Third with 24 sales transactions worth AED 117.

74 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 18 sales transactions worth AED 129 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 379 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 198 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 136 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1 billion, with the highest being a land in Jabal Ali Industrial First, mortgaged for AED 132 million.

29 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 83 million.