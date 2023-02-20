AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) Tawazun Council, the independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies to maximise value through acquisition systems, announced signing of 11 deals with local and international companies on day one of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023, cumulatively worth AED4.5 billion.

Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, the official Spokesman of Tawazun Council, said the number of contracts signed by Tawazun Council on behalf of the Ministry of Defence with local companies has reached six contracts, totaling AED2.3 billion, while the number of contracts signed with international companies has reached five contracts, totaling AED2.2 billion.

Al Meraikhi said that Tawazun Council signed a contract worth AED2.14 billion with Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Thunder P3 system and an AED78 million contract with Maplin Marine Systems & Services to provide vessels’ technical support services.

Also signed were an AED45 million contract with Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar LLC to provide technical support services on caterpillar vehicles, a contract worth AED26 million with Atlas Telecom to procure SR Hawk radars and portable radars and a contract with Romco International to procure mine clearance system for AED4 million.

The sixth local contract was signed with Al Hamra Trades to procure and to provide maintenance services on inspection devices and explosives detectors.

The contract value is AED 8 million.

Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, Official Spokesman of Tawazun Council, announced the contracts Tawazun Council has signed with international companies. They include an AED1.5 billion contract with the Indonesian company PT Pal for the procurement of multi-mission vessel. Another contract worth AED421 million was signed with Thales LAS of France for the procurement of GM403 radars.

Al Jaberi said the deals signed on Day 1 of the exhibition included an AED202 million contract with the US company Allant Techsystems to procure ammunition, an AED92 million contract with French company MBDA to provide missiles’ technical support services and an AED3 million contract with Germany’s Rhode & Schwartz to provide communication systems’ technical support.

“Thanks to our leadership's vision, the announcement made by Tawazun Council, in partnership with the Ministry of Defense, represents a continuation of IDEX past successes,” Al Jaberi said.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said this edition of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 is the biggest since the launch of the event three decades ago.

Organised by ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 will continue until 24th February.

