AED 4.8 Bn Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions Recorded In Dubai

Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

AED 4.8 bn of weeklong real estate transactions recorded in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) A total of 1,966 real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED 4.8 billion in total during the week ending 04 November, 2021, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 174 plots were sold for AED 1 billion, 1,328 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.46 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for AED 70 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 30.4 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED 70 million in Island 2 in third place.

Al Hebiah Fourth recorded the most transactions for this week by 67 sales transactions worth AED 334.

46 million, followed by Al Hebiah Third with 20 sales transactions worth AED 60.25 million, and Al Yufrah 3 with 18 sales transactions worth AED 18 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 325 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 259 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 203 million in Al Hebiah Fourth.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED 1.04 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Qusais Industrial Fifth, mortgaged for AED 54 million.

91 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 294 million

