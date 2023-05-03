AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) DUBAI, 2nd May, 2023 (WAM) - Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today saw two major direct deals on Amanat Holdings PJSC worth AED 493. 5 million for 525 million shares.

DFM introduces a new market procedure on Direct Deal Transactions (DDT) on 7th March.

DDTs are off-market transactions executed outside the Order Book and are considered a type of block trade.