AED 493.5 Million Worth Of Amanat Shares Traded In Two Major Direct Deals: DFM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) DUBAI, 2nd May, 2023 (WAM) - Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today saw two major direct deals on Amanat Holdings PJSC worth AED 493. 5 million for 525 million shares.

DFM introduces a new market procedure on Direct Deal Transactions (DDT) on 7th March.

DDTs are off-market transactions executed outside the Order Book and are considered a type of block trade.

