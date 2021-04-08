UrduPoint.com
AED 5.1 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

AED 5.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) The real estate and properties transactions valued at 5.1 billion in total during the week ending 08 April 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly real estate report said the sum of transactions was 1,379.

89 plots were sold for AED 512.58 million, 874 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.35 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Saih Shuaib 3 sold for AED 62.49 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 50 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 62.49 million in Saih Shuaib 3 in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 20 sales transactions worth AED 44.

97 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 12 sales transactions worth AED 117.9 million, and Nad Al Shiba Third with 10 sales transactions worth AED 26 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 624 million in Um Ramool, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 305 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 135 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Barshaa South Second, mortgaged for AED 419 million.

66 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 143 million.

