AED 6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2021) A total of 1,623 real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED6 billion in total during the week ending 3 June 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 164 plots were sold for AED 819.02 million, 1,030 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.22 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 22 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 21 million in Al Mezhar Second, and a land sold for AED 22 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 37 sales transactions worth AED 365.

47 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 37 sales transactions worth AED 155.42 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 20 sales transactions worth AED 45 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 329 million in Marsa Dubai, a was second in the list sold for AED 244 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 197 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Mamzer, mortgaged for AED 750 million.

57 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 369 million.