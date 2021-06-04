UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED 6 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 02:15 AM

AED 6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2021) A total of 1,623 real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED6 billion in total during the week ending 3 June 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 164 plots were sold for AED 819.02 million, 1,030 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.22 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 22 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 21 million in Al Mezhar Second, and a land sold for AED 22 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 37 sales transactions worth AED 365.

47 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 37 sales transactions worth AED 155.42 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 20 sales transactions worth AED 45 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 329 million in Marsa Dubai, a was second in the list sold for AED 244 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 197 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Mamzer, mortgaged for AED 750 million.

57 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 369 million.

Related Topics

Dubai Palm Jumeirah Rashid UAE Dirham June Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

1 hour ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

2 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

3 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

1 hour ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.