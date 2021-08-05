AED 7 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) A total of 1,581 real estate and properties transactions were valued at 7 billion in total during the week ending 05 August 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 91 plots were sold for AED 715.83 million, 1,083 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.53 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Me'Aisem First sold for AED 62 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 40 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, and a land sold for AED 62 million in Me'Aisem First in third place.

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 18 sales transactions worth AED 275.

76 million, followed by Jumeirah First with 15 sales transactions worth AED 153.34 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 11 sales transactions worth AED 32 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 508 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 301 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 166 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 4 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED 930 million.

35 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 270 million.