AED 7.1 Bn In Week-long Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Thu 07th October 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) With sum of transactions was 1,959, the real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 7.1 billion in total during the week ending 07 October 2021, according to the weekly report issued by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Thursday.

158 plots were sold for AED 586.15 million, 1,307 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.08 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED 33 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 30.83 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, and a land sold for AED 33 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 52 sales transactions worth AED 126.

61 million, followed by Al Yufrah 2 with 21 sales transactions worth AED 31.37 million, and Al Yufrah 3 with 13 sales transactions worth AED 13 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 544 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 342 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 263 million in Wadi Al Safa 5.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED 3 billion, with the highest being an apartment in Marsa Dubai, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.

125 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 340 million.

