AED 9.4 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) A total of 1,667 real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED 9.4 billion in total during the week ending 02 September 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 146 plots were sold for AED 2.26 billion, 1,080 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.25 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 658.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 325 million in Al Murqabat, and a land sold for AED 658.5 million in Marsa Dubai in third place.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 40 sales transactions worth AED 89.

57 million, followed by Ras Al Khor with 30 sales transactions worth AED 688.63 million, and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 14 sales transactions worth AED 68 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 230 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 198 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 165 million in business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 4 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Kheeran, mortgaged for AED 2 billion.

61 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 469 million.