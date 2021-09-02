UrduPoint.com

AED 9.4 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:30 PM

AED 9.4 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) A total of 1,667 real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED 9.4 billion in total during the week ending 02 September 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 146 plots were sold for AED 2.26 billion, 1,080 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.25 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 658.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 325 million in Al Murqabat, and a land sold for AED 658.5 million in Marsa Dubai in third place.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 40 sales transactions worth AED 89.

57 million, followed by Ras Al Khor with 30 sales transactions worth AED 688.63 million, and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 14 sales transactions worth AED 68 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 230 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 198 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 165 million in business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 4 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Kheeran, mortgaged for AED 2 billion.

61 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 469 million.

Related Topics

Business Dubai UAE Dirham September Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Man attempts to commit suicide for wife at court b ..

Man attempts to commit suicide for wife at court building in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Service at doorstep mission of govt, says Babar Ta ..

Service at doorstep mission of govt, says Babar Tarar

2 minutes ago
 Faisal Javed condoles sad demise of Syed Ali Gilla ..

Faisal Javed condoles sad demise of Syed Ali Gillani

2 minutes ago
 RPO pays surprise visit to women police station

RPO pays surprise visit to women police station

2 minutes ago
 First Greater Bay Area shopping festival opens in ..

First Greater Bay Area shopping festival opens in Beijing

8 minutes ago
 Int'l Day of Charity on September 5

Int'l Day of Charity on September 5

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.