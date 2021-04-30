AED1 million from Al Fuad Exchange to 100 Million Meals

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) Fuad Mustafa Abazid, Chairman of Al Fuad Exchanged, has donated AED1 million, equivalent to one million meals, to the 100 Million Meals campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The 100 Million Meals campaign continues throughout the Holy month of Ramadan, to provide food parcels to those in need, helping fight hunger and malnutrition with the help of companies and individuals who believe in extending a helping hand, supporting the UAE in its humanitarian mission and noble initiative.

Fuad Abazid said: "We are delighted to participate in such a humanitarian campaign that reflects the principles of the leadership of the UAE, a country renowned for its immense generosity and kindness. This initiative represents the true spirit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, always eager to help the needy."

He added that the spirit of giving and doing good are an inherent value to the UAE population, which works restlessly on such initiatives and campaigns for the good of humanity at large. He noted that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s humanitarian work is a journey that does not stop and never ceases to give. This goes back to the culture instilled by the founding fathers, positioning the UAE as a world leader in philanthropy.

He added: "Every year during the Holy month of Ramadan, His Highness is keen on launching such initiatives that transcend geographical borders. These campaigns are in line with the values ​​and traditions of the Holy month of Ramadan, encouraging the culture of giving in the UAE.

Abazid concluded: "I to invite everyone, from all segments of society, to support the 100 Million Meals campaign, the largest food drive of its kind, and donate food to the needy in 30 countries. In doing so, we honor the values of giving that we were raised by in the UAE."

The 100 Million Meals campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is managed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries.

The 100 Million Meals campaign comes as part of the UAE’s generous efforts to support the second of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals – to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition in the world by 2030.

Initially, the campaign was launched to provide food support for the hungry in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia during the Holy Month of Ramadan, but soon expanded to also include South America and Europe, after it met with a great response from philanthropists and was able to surpass the set goal of AED100 million, within just 10 days of its launch.

Donations to the 100 Million Meals campaign can be made in four ways. First, on the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae, second, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999, third, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), and fourth, by sending the word "وجبة" in Arabic or "Meal" in English by SMS on specified numbers via the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE.