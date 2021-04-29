AED1 million worth of prizes up for grabs in Dubai Summer Season

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), in association with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), is back with its annual ‘Dubai Summer Season’, a citywide campaign that offers a chance of winning luxurious car and cash prizes.

The summer season campaign beginning from 1st May 2021 will go on till 4th September 2021 with four mega promotions, which includes EID in Dubai, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Back to School, and Eid Al Adha.

With an all-new contactless mechanism for a digital raffle draw and high safety measures for residents of Dubai, the popular twelve-week summer promotion ‘Shop & Win’ will offer prizes worth AED 1 million.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the much-awaited summer campaigns will begin with its first promotion "EID in Dubai", where 40 lucky shoppers will stand a chance to take home a total of AED 200,000. The draws will be held on the 3 days of EID, where the winners will be announced.

EID in Dubai will be followed by DSS (23 June to 14 August), where 6 lucky shoppers will take home brand new Infiniti Q50 in the weekly draw to be held EID 9,16, 23,30 July and 6 & 14 August 2021.

The summer extravaganza will continue with Eid Al Adha (10 July to 2nd day of EID) to win cash prizes of AED 200,000 among 40 winners and Back to school (15 August to 4 September) Promotion where 20 winners will take home a total of AED 100,000 in cash prizes.

With every spend of AED200 at any of the participating malls, shoppers will be eligible to enter the digital raffle draw and win big. An SMS and/or email will be sent to the customer along with raffle coupon serial number/s as a confirmation of their participation in the raffle draws.

Commenting on the Dubai Summer Season Campaign, Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of DSMG, said, "We are pleased to announce one of the longest ever Summer Season Promotion this year. We all know how much excitement these promotions stir amongst the residents and the tourist of Dubai, the increasing number of participants each year is a testimony of that. Campaigns like these add an extra enticement to residents and tourists alike. We are confident that we have organized a safe experience for consumers who can now enjoy their summer in Dubai."

The exciting summer season will be commemorated across these malls: Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community, Al Warqa City Mall, Burjuman Centre, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudoon Community, Oasis Mall, Shurooq Community, Reef Mall, Time Square Center and Union Coop Al Quoz.