AED100 million in contracts for network extension at Dubai Production City

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has awarded contracts valued at over AED100 million to extend its cooling service pipeline network, with a length of some 10 kilometres to connect various plants located at Dubai Production City.

The extension is part of its strategy to develop its infrastructure using advanced technologies to achieve customer happiness and satisfaction.

"At Empower, we are committed to developing our infrastructure and using the latest chillers technology at Dubai Production City to maximise cooling and achieve the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021, where infrastructure is one of the major pillars," said Ahmad bin Shafar, Empower CEO.

The project consists of two network extensions to interconnect seven semi-permanent plants.

Empower highlighted that the network, which serves Dubai Production City, will be completed by Q1 of 2020.

"As the years go by, Empower continues to develop its Artificial Intelligence systems, contributing to the efficiency of the cooling sector and providing a simpler experience for countries and companies looking to implement district cooling systems," said Bin Shafar, adding, "The plants are constructed as per international standards and targeted to achieve internationally recognised certifications for the design, construction, and operation of environmentally-friendly and high-performance buildings."

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings, catering to more than 100,000 customers.