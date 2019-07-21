UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED100 Million In Contracts For Network Extension At Dubai Production City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:45 PM

AED100 million in contracts for network extension at Dubai Production City

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has awarded contracts valued at over AED100 million to extend its cooling service pipeline network, with a length of some 10 kilometres to connect various plants located at Dubai Production City.

The extension is part of its strategy to develop its infrastructure using advanced technologies to achieve customer happiness and satisfaction.

"At Empower, we are committed to developing our infrastructure and using the latest chillers technology at Dubai Production City to maximise cooling and achieve the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021, where infrastructure is one of the major pillars," said Ahmad bin Shafar, Empower CEO.

The project consists of two network extensions to interconnect seven semi-permanent plants.

Empower highlighted that the network, which serves Dubai Production City, will be completed by Q1 of 2020.

"As the years go by, Empower continues to develop its Artificial Intelligence systems, contributing to the efficiency of the cooling sector and providing a simpler experience for countries and companies looking to implement district cooling systems," said Bin Shafar, adding, "The plants are constructed as per international standards and targeted to achieve internationally recognised certifications for the design, construction, and operation of environmentally-friendly and high-performance buildings."

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings, catering to more than 100,000 customers.

Related Topics

Technology Dubai 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Dubai DED issues 2,394 new licences in June 2019

30 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund establishes ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Cent ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Beijing

45 minutes ago

UAE-Canada Consular Committee held in Ottawa

46 minutes ago

Strategic partnership between FNC, Chinese parliam ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber-led working group provides banking s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.