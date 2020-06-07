AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used face masks, gloves on the ground

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police has warned against the dumping of used face masks and gloves on roads, streets, and public facilities.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police noted the hazardous health and environmental risks that such dumping acts can pose on the community as a whole.

It added that dumping waste on roads would incur an AED1,000 fine and six traffic points.