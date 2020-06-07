AED1000 Fine, 6 Traffic Points For Dumping Used Face Masks, Gloves On The Ground
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 10:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police has warned against the dumping of used face masks and gloves on roads, streets, and public facilities.
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police noted the hazardous health and environmental risks that such dumping acts can pose on the community as a whole.
It added that dumping waste on roads would incur an AED1,000 fine and six traffic points.