UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED1000 Fine, 6 Traffic Points For Dumping Used Face Masks, Gloves On The Ground

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 10:15 AM

AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used face masks, gloves on the ground

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police has warned against the dumping of used face masks and gloves on roads, streets, and public facilities.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police noted the hazardous health and environmental risks that such dumping acts can pose on the community as a whole.

It added that dumping waste on roads would incur an AED1,000 fine and six traffic points.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Fine Traffic

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 7, 2020 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional de ..

9 hours ago

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

11 hours ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

10 hours ago

OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in Ju ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.