UrduPoint.com

AED1,000 Fine For Ignoring School Bus 'stop' Sign: ADP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:15 PM

AED1,000 fine for ignoring school bus &#039;stop&#039; sign: ADP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre and the Emirates Transport Corporation - Abu Dhabi, has activated the radars that will automatically monitor motorists who violate rules by not stopping when the "stop" sign arms on school buses are displayed.

The Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists to stop when they see the stop signs of school buses or face a fine of AED1,000 and ten black points.

Also, school bus drivers who fail to open the stop sign while dropping off students will be slapped with an AED500 fine and six black points.

Radars have been installed on school buses in Abu Dhabi to detect motorists ignoring the "stop" signs.

Police pointed out that motorists are supposed to stop in both directions on a two-way road when the "stop" sign arm has been put out, at a distance of five metres from the school bus.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Fine Road From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

30 seconds ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

36 seconds ago
 74 agriculture officers get appointment letters

74 agriculture officers get appointment letters

46 seconds ago
 Defence Day celebrated with due reverence in Chitr ..

Defence Day celebrated with due reverence in Chitral

47 seconds ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

49 seconds ago
 Women desks at police stations receives around 650 ..

Women desks at police stations receives around 650 complaints across KP

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.