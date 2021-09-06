AED1,000 Fine For Ignoring School Bus 'stop' Sign: ADP

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre and the Emirates Transport Corporation - Abu Dhabi, has activated the radars that will automatically monitor motorists who violate rules by not stopping when the "stop" sign arms on school buses are displayed.

The Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists to stop when they see the stop signs of school buses or face a fine of AED1,000 and ten black points.

Also, school bus drivers who fail to open the stop sign while dropping off students will be slapped with an AED500 fine and six black points.

Radars have been installed on school buses in Abu Dhabi to detect motorists ignoring the "stop" signs.

Police pointed out that motorists are supposed to stop in both directions on a two-way road when the "stop" sign arm has been put out, at a distance of five metres from the school bus.