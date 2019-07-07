UrduPoint.com
AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) Al Ain Municipality, AM, and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, have begun the construction of seven new parks and three sand playgrounds across four regions in Al Ain, namely Sweihan, Nahel, Al Shwaib and Al Faqa.

The work, expected to be completed by October, spans an area of 12,100 square metres at a cost of approximately AED10 million. Over 47 workers, engineers and consultants are employed on the project.

Representing an outlet for all community members, the new parks aim to expand the services offered to UAE nationals and residents, providing venues for them to engage in recreational activities.

Municipality officials discussed the thickness of playground surfaces, as per international standards, besides calculating the critical fall height of the park components and play equipment so that the final surface level will not be affected.

In addition, in order to meet all safety and security levels, the municipality is currently considering the areas surrounding the playgrounds and parks, to link them to the nearest pedestrian crossings.

Elaborating in more detail, Musanada stated that the project involves the construction of fully fenced-in and shaded play parks for children, as well as fenced-in playgrounds supplied with high quality flooring, designed according to the highest international specifications and standards, while observing health and safety aspects.

The parks will include at least 95 percent shaded areas, which will help reduce the effects of high temperatures during the summer, as well as preserve play equipment for as long as possible. Play areas will also include spotlights to provide clear visibility at night.

