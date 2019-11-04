AED1.227 trillion expenditure on sustainable development in 2016-2018

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) To the tune of AED1.227 trillion was spent on comprehensive sustainable development from 2016 through 2018 as part of the UAE Vision 2021, figures by the Ministry of Finance have showed.

The expenditure covered multiple sectors, including, inter alia, social development, infrastructure, economic resources, governmental affairs, financial assets, and scientific research.

According to MoF's statistics, government expenditure grew from AED398.232 billon in 2016 to AED404.066 billion in 2017, equivalent to a 2.5 percent growth, before spiraling 3.1 percent to AED421 billion in 2018, with the indicators for 2019 showing expenditures once again on upward trajectory, given the government's growing focus on ensuring all-embracing development across various sectors to build up a knowledge-based economy driven by increased productivity, innovation, and R&D.