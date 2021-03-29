UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED13 Bn In Letters Of Guarantee Issued By Banks In Three Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 01:45 AM

AED13 bn in letters of guarantee issued by banks in three months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The total cumulative balance of letters of guarantee issued by banks to other business entities in the UAE significantly grew to AED248 bn by the end of January, 2021, from AED235 bn in November last year, statistics by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates have shown.

The significant increase in credit facilities is reflective of the continued business momentum maintained by various economic sectors in the UAE with overseas partners despite the global slowdown witnessed worldwide.

A letter of guarantee is a type of contract issued by a bank on behalf of a customer who has entered a contract to purchase goods from a supplier. It lets the supplier know that they will be paid, even if the customer of the bank defaults.

The apex bank's statistics predict business sentiments to further improve over the next months as the efforts made to resume normalcy started to bear fruit following the business lulls in the preceding period.

Related Topics

Business UAE Bank United Arab Emirates January November From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony ..

2 minutes ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its effo ..

1 hour ago

National Marine Dredging Company AGM elects new Bo ..

2 hours ago

Dubai reiterates commitment to COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

2 hours ago

Imran Khan urges people to strictly follow COVID-1 ..

3 hours ago

People want real change in system: Chaudhary Tause ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.