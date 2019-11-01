UrduPoint.com
AED136.3 Bn Non-oil Foreign Merchandise Trade Through Abu Dhabi Ports In Eight Months

Fri 01st November 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2019) The value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports stood at AED136.3 bn during the first eight month of 2019, according to the figures revealed by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi Thursday.

The eight months saw a 15.6 decrease in imports to AED 64.4 bn, while the value of re-exports increased by 9.7 percent in the same period.

The total trade decreased by 17.5 percent in August 2019 compared with August 2018 due to a decline in imports, and exports by 26.4 percent, and 14.7 percent respectively, while the value of re-exports rose by 7.0 percent in the same period According to SCAD, foreign trade data presented do not cover non-oil exports and imports through ports of the other emirates.

Saudi Arabia comes on top of Abu Dhabi's trade partners with a total amount of AED3.

774 bn in August, followed by the US, AED1.086 bn, Kuwait, AED792 million, then Japan, AED786 million and UK, AED727 million.

Manufactures accounted for 77.4 percent of the emirate's total exports during the firs eight months of the year, with a total amount of around AED29.00 bn. F&B exports are valued at AED4.00 bn.

Transport equipment and parts took the lion's share of re-exports during the eight months, hitting AED16.00 bn, followed by consumer goods, AED6.3 bn and then production articles, AED6.3 bn as well.

Manufactures accounted for AED28.3 bn of the emirate's imports followed by transport equipment and parts, AED15.4 bn, production articles, AED9.77 bn and consumer goods, AED6.36 bn.

