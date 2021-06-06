AED1.4 bn financial market liquidity on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Over AED1.4 bn transactions were struck on UAE financial markets on Sunday, pushing the Abu Dhabi main share index 0.26 percent up to 6623 pts, compared to the last trading session, with the Dubai main index following suit at 2820 pts.

The International Holding Company led the best performing shares with over AED683 million in trades, closing high at AED96.

Al Dar Properties increased to AED3.75 amid AED200 million in transactions. ADNOC Distribution continued its upward streak to AED AED4.35 and ADCB ended at AED7.02. A total of 2,168 deals were conducted today at ADX worth around AED1.256 bn over 125 mn shares On Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties climbed to AED4.05; Emirates NBD to AED4.92; and Shuaa Capital to 63 fils. A total of 1,769 deals were conducted worth around AED156 mn over 91 mn shares at DFM.