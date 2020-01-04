AED144.8M infrastructure rehabilitation project across Madinat Zayed, Baynunah, Sector 18 and Zone MZW

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi General Services Company "Musanada" and Al Dhafra Region Municipality have commenced construction and design works of the internal roads and infrastructure rehabilitation project across Madinat Zayed, Baynunah, Sector 18 and Zone MZW in Al Dhafra region at an estimated cost of AED144.8 million.

Both parties stated that the project will involve the construction of main and secondary internal roads along with other infrastructure services such as construction of a potable water system, sanitation, stormwater drains and internal road lighting networks, fire breeching inlets, power cables, telecommunication ducts, pedestrian sidewalks, parking bays, etc.

Both parties added that the project will service 294 residential, governmental and utility plots, four mosques, four parks and 4 landscaping spaces, including preparation of the infrastructure, road network and utility passageways.

The two parties foresee the handover of the project during Q4 of 2020 according to the agreed delivery plan in line with the highest international standards.

Execution of this project forms part of the efforts to realize on the ground the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan towards providing high-quality infrastructure aligned to the highest international standards to meet the needs of individuals and the community at large. It is aimed at improving the standard of living, boosting sustainable development and ensuring the community’s wellbeing and happiness, as translated by the directives and orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, under the follow and support of by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

According to Al Dhafra Region Municipality, the project keeps up with the comprehensive and sustainable development process witnessed by the emirate of Abu Dhabi in general and the Al Dhafra region in particular. Also, it will enhance the infrastructure across Madinat Zayed, Baynunah, Sector 18 and Zone MZW in Al Dhafra region, establishing a perfect platform to help stimulate population and economic growth, provide service amenities to meet the needs of residents, service residential plots at the area and support the trade and tourism movement besides attracting investments into the region.

Musanada further added that the project scope will cover construction of a 14.5km internal road network, extension of 77.2km power cables, construction and installation of 50.8km potable water pipes of various diameters along with all accessories, construction of an 11.2km sanitation network to cover the plots along with all the assets, besides construction of an 18.3km stormwater network and extension of 46.8km telecommunication lines, as well as relocation of certain service lines due to construction of the road network.

Furthermore, Musanada assured that it is keen on observing eco-sustainability requirements in line with international standards and specifications by implementing best practices for preserving natural resources, protecting the environment and reducing energy consumption.