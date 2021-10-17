AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al Kahimah in September

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) A total of AED151 million worth of 243 real estate transactions were conducted in Ras Al Khaimah in September, according to a report issued by the Lands and Properties Department at the emirate's municipality.

Al Jazirah Al Hamra area was the best performer according to the report, recording 83 sales deals worth AED54 million, during the month.