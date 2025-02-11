AED1.57 Bn In Ajman Real Estate Transactions During January 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman announced the registration of 1,321 real estate transactions during January, with a total value of AED1.57 billion, while the trading volume amounted to AED1.26 billion out of a total of 1,044 real estate transactions.
According to statistics released by the department, the highest sales value was recorded in “Al Zahia” area, with a value of AED50 million.
Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said that the statistics for January reflect the positive performance of the real estate market, which recorded a growth in the volume of real estate transactions by more than 20% compared to the same period in 2024, which confirms the quality of the real estate sector in Ajman and heralds a promising future in light of the available investment components and opportunities across the various regions of the emirate.
He explained that last January witnessed 175 mortgage transactions with a total value of AED257.7 million, where the highest mortgage value was recorded at AED23.8 million in the “Ajman Industrial 1” area, and “Al Helio 2” neighborhood came at the top of the list of the most traded neighborhoods, followed by “Al Yasmeen” and “Al Zahia” respectively, while the “Emirates City” project topped the list of the most traded main projects, ahead of both “Ajman One” and “City Towers” projects.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..
Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
More Stories From Middle East
-
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transformation6 minutes ago
-
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 20256 minutes ago
-
UAE President bids farewell to King of Bahrain upon departure6 minutes ago
-
Eswatini to qualify 300,000 programmers for digital job market in copperation with UAE: Minister of ..21 minutes ago
-
Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of Youth Affairs21 minutes ago
-
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming: Madagascar's Presi ..36 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director51 minutes ago
-
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister51 minutes ago
-
WGS enhances global cooperation to combat climate change: Maldivian Minister1 hour ago
-
China's BCI industry advances with record $47.9 mn investment1 hour ago
-
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate1 hour ago
-
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 20252 hours ago