AED1.65 bn in UAE nationals' net investments in stock markets in March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) UAE citizens invested to the tune of AED1.65 billion in Abu Dhabi and Dubai stock exchanges in March 2020, according to official figures recently released by the two bourses.

The figure is the highest on record in several years in a sign reflective of the attractive returns offered by UAE equity markets which touch 10 percent in average, therefore exceeding those provided by other investment vehicles, primarily bank deposits.

According to the official statistics, Emiratis purchased AED2.839 billon and sold AED1.956 billion worth of shares, generating net investment returns of AED883 million during the reference period.

Total transactions in the two bourses hit AED22.36 bn in March, AED12.732 bn of which were conducted at Dubai Financial Market and AED9.63 bn in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.