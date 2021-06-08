UrduPoint.com
AED1.68 Bn Financial Market Liquidity On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:45 AM

AED1.68 bn financial market liquidity on Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) UAE financial markets extended gains on continued upbeat sentiments Monday following high sales declared by some blue chips. Over AED1.68 bn transactions were struck today, pushing the Abu Dhabi main share index 0.34 percent up to 6,646, from 6623 pts, yesterday, with the Dubai main index following suit, edging up 0.64 pct to 2,839 from 2,820 pts.

ADX-listed International Holding Company continued its upward streak to AED96.75. Al Dar Properties increased to AED3.76; ADNOC Distribution to AED4.36; and Etisalat to AED22.

On Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties significantly climbed to AED4.11 following impressive sales in first five months of the year which resulted in AED110 million in new transactions.

A total of 7,059 deals were conducted over 328 mn shares at both bourses.

