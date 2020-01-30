AED1.84 billion hotel revenues in Abu Dhabi in Q4-2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) The hotel establishments revenues in the Abu Dhabi Emirate increased 3.5 percent to AED1.84 billion in Q4 2019 from AED1.774 billion during the comparable period of 2018, according to data released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The growth is reflective of the high performance of the sector since the beginning of the year and the increasing tourist volume in the UAE capital thanks to its integrated infrastructure and multi-faceted sightseeing attractions.

In more detail, hotel guests rose to 1.338 million during the reference period, ratcheting the occupancy rate to 79.

6 percent, with hotel nights up 1.4 percent to 3,630 compared to the same period in 2018.

Up to 1.165 million guests came from the Abu Dhabi Region, 135,000 from Al Ain Region and 38,000 from Al Dhafra Region.

Non- Arabs carrying Asian passports came first among hotels guests, and totaled 363,679 followed by Emiratis, 360007, with Europeans reaching 284,379, in addition to 143,889 guests from Arab countries and 143,889 from GCC states. The rest came from North & South Americas, Africa and Australia.