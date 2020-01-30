UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED1.84 Billion Hotel Revenues In Abu Dhabi In Q4-2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:00 PM

AED1.84 billion hotel revenues in Abu Dhabi in Q4-2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) The hotel establishments revenues in the Abu Dhabi Emirate increased 3.5 percent to AED1.84 billion in Q4 2019 from AED1.774 billion during the comparable period of 2018, according to data released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The growth is reflective of the high performance of the sector since the beginning of the year and the increasing tourist volume in the UAE capital thanks to its integrated infrastructure and multi-faceted sightseeing attractions.

In more detail, hotel guests rose to 1.338 million during the reference period, ratcheting the occupancy rate to 79.

6 percent, with hotel nights up 1.4 percent to 3,630 compared to the same period in 2018.

Up to 1.165 million guests came from the Abu Dhabi Region, 135,000 from Al Ain Region and 38,000 from Al Dhafra Region.

Non- Arabs carrying Asian passports came first among hotels guests, and totaled 363,679 followed by Emiratis, 360007, with Europeans reaching 284,379, in addition to 143,889 guests from Arab countries and 143,889 from GCC states. The rest came from North & South Americas, Africa and Australia.

Related Topics

Africa Australia UAE Hotel Abu Dhabi Same 2018 2019 From Asia Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

31 minutes ago

Global Model United Nations 2020 starts at GSIS

1 minute ago

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.