UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED1.9 Billion In H1 2019 Revenues: Damac Properties

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 06:45 PM

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) Damac Properties announced its financial results for the first half of 2019 on Wednesday, reporting a total revenue of AED1.9 billion, with booked sales reported at AED1.8 billion.

According to a statement released by the company, gross profits for the same period stood at AED502 million reflecting gross profit margins of 27 percent. Total assets stood at AED24.7 billion compared to AED25.2 billion as of 31st December 2018, while net profit stood at AED 82 million in H1 2019, it added.

DAMAC has reduced its gross debt by AED1.4 billion in last 12 months. "As of 30th June 2019, gross debt stood at AED4.1 billion, cash and bank balances stood at AED 5.6 billion and development properties stood at AED9.

4 billion," it noted, adding that shareholders’ equity stood at AED14.2 billion.

Commenting on the results, Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC Properties, said, "The first half of 2019 witnessed events like the launch of our latest project, Zada, in business Bay and the first handover in AKOYA."

"We continue to focus on deliveries this year, completing and handing over projects that are in our development pipeline. We have made significant progress in our master communities, DAMAC Hills and AKOYA, and both communities are welcoming many more residents this year. We remain financially robust, and with the UAE economy poised for growth in the coming years, we are looking forward to an upturn in the real estate sector," he added.

Related Topics

Business UAE Company Bank Progress Same UAE Dirham June December 2018 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

21 minutes ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

1 hour ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

1 hour ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

1 hour ago

UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meets in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.