AED1.9 billion Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City unveiled in Fujairah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) The Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President has completed the construction of the AED1.9 billion Mohamed bin Zayed City housing project in Fujairah.

The city has been set up in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, overseeing the project. The project was launched to meet the needs of citizens, support the well-being and stability of Emirati families, and improve the quality of their lives.

The UAE leadership has placed the housing sector at the top of its priorities in order to achieve development across all regions of the country to serve the citizens, the most important asset in the country’s progress.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa stressed that Emiratis represent the true wealth of the UAE and are the focus of its policies and future. "We will continue to carry out projects that ensure a high quality of life and standard of living for Emirati families," he said.

His Highness said that UAE institutions were implementing an integrated strategy to develop the infrastructure, with special emphasis on the housing sector. "The Mohamed bin Zayed City in Fujairah is another example to the ability to excel in planning and implement top construction projects," he said.

Sheikh Khalifa said important projects would continue to be rolled out throughout the country for the welfare of citizens and to enhance development and social achievements.

On completion of the construction of Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City in Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that since its inception the UAE had allocated large resources for housing projects to develop society and build a modern and sustainable housing system with the well-being of citizens at its heart.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed City was in keeping with the continued efforts led by Sheikh Khalifa to improve the country's infrastructure and enhance the living standards of citizens.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said the setting up of the Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City embodied the vision of Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and ensured that citizens would have access to high-quality living.

His Highness appreciated the efforts of the Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President and those associated with the Mohamed bin Zayed City project, which is a valuable addition to the housing sector with its distinct units, facilities and services. He said infrastructure projects in the UAE were implemented in keeping with the highest international standards and proved how keen the leadership was to provide for its citizens.

Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President, praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed to provide a decent life and ensure prosperity for its citizens.

He said the Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City was an iconic urban achievement in Fujairah’s housing sector and a modern city designed according to the highest standards of residential communities internationally, with 1,100 villas already completed.

Al Suwaidi said the City was an extension of the package of vital projects across all regions of UAE and aimed to achieve family stability and social security for citizens through housing projects, roads and service facilities.

At a cost of AED1.9 billion and with an area of around 2.2 sq km, the Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City will accommodate 1,100 residential villas equipped with advanced facilities, with the aim of providing housing for about 7,000 citizens. In time, it will include schools, mosques, parks and commercial stores in addition to a community cultural centre and a men's council.

Located in the Al Hail area, 3km south of Fujairah airport, Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City includes 20 public parks and plots of land designated for public services.

The City will greatly enhance the residential sector in Fujairah once it opens. The houses will be handed over by a joint committee that includes representatives from the Crown Prince Court – Abu Dhabi, the Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President and other authorities.

The total area of housing works in the Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City is 950,400 square metres, or 44.2 percent of the total area of the project, while the road area extends to 361,895 square metres, representing 16.8 percent of the total area.

The area of external flooring works is around 258,840 square metres, or 12.04 percent of the total project area. The green areas cover around 281,240 square metres, or 13.1 percent of the total project area. Service plots extend on an area of 297,625 square metres, or 13.86 percent of the total project area. The housing units of the city comprise 583 5-bedroom villas, 417 4-bedroom villas, and 100 3-bedroom villas. The city also includes three main power stations and 19 subsidiary power stations and pumping station for firefighting, in addition to a sewage system station.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City in Fujairah features modern designs with innovative ideas, combining local and Andalusian heritage. It takes into account the privacy of citizens while meeting their housing needs with all necessary amenities.

The City features an advanced infrastructure that includes 40 km of roads, 139 km of electrical network, as well as a street lighting network of 858 light posts, in addition to a drinking water network of 58 km and a rainwater drainage network of 13 km.

The facilities include a firefighting network that extends over 35 km, an irrigation network with a length of 39 km, a sewage network extending over 43 km, and a communication network that is 86 km long.

All facilities and amenities are built according to the latest urbanisation and sustainability standards, making it an integrated city that serves its residents and visitors and is worthy of the name it bears.

The Fujairah Municipality has completed the installation of 1,100 signage boards based on the Makani smart addressing system covering all units in Mohamed bin Zayed City as part of efforts to transform Fujairah into a smart city.

The Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President is making considerable efforts to meet the needs of citizens for new and modern housing. To that end, it has been constructing many important development projects across all regions of the country to enhance the well-being of UAE citizens.