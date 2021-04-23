AED2 million from A.R.M. Holding to 100 Million Meals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2021) A.R.M. Holding donated AED2 million to the 100 Million Meals campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The 100 Million Meals campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is managed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries.

Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding, said: "The 100 Million Meals initiative bears witness to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s values of compassion and indiscriminate generosity, and delivers on the UAE and its Leadership’s promise to be the vanguard of the disadvantaged and on the front line of the battle against hunger, humanity’s longest standing challenge." Al Shehhi continued, "A.R.M. Holding’s commitment to the campaign reflects our trust in its catalyst effect and our own values of benevolence, fairness and inclusiveness."

The 100 Million Meals campaign, one of the many humanitarian initiatives that are always launched by the UAE, mirrors Ramadan values and its spirit of giving.

The campaign, which initially targeted 20 beneficiary countries, expanded to 30 countries just few days after its launch given the influx of donations received.

It engages with individuals, companies, businessmen, and community groups, inside and outside the UAE, and encourages them to make financial contributions to help millions of needy people around the world.

Within 10 days of the launch, the campaign collected its target sum of AED100 million.

Aids include hundreds of thousands of food parcels through cash transfers and vouchers, for a period varying from one to two months. The use of cash vouchers with biometric identification has proven to achieve a higher level of food security among target groups, by helping beneficiaries access a varied and nutritious diet, allowing them to prioritize as per their needs, and benefiting both, the seller and the buyer, through capital injection into local markets and economies.

More than 820 million people are undernourished globally, including 52 million people across the Middle East and North Africa region. Malnutrition contributes to about 45% of deaths in children under-5 years of age and hunger claims a child’s life every 10 seconds. Hunger causes more deaths than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.

With this contribution, A.R.M. Holding joins a long list of donors who support the 100 Million Meals campaign. Donations can be made in four ways – first, on the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae, second, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999, third, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), and fourth, by sending the word "وجبة" in Arabic or "Meal" in English by SMS on specified numbers via the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE.