UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED22 Billion Surplus Liquidity Withdrawn By UAE Central Bank In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

AED22 billion surplus liquidity withdrawn by UAE Central Bank in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The value of the liquidity withdrawn by the Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, from the market in 2019 totalled AED22 billion, highlighting the surplus liquidity in the UAE’s banking system.

The CBUAE manages the country’s monetary policy to serve the national economy in general, through a variety of instruments.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs) represent one of the CBUAE's tools for enforcing its monetary policy and managing liquidity in the market.

Statistics from the apex bank show that the total balance of CDs increased to AED160.

2 billion in 2019, a rise of 15.9 percent compared to AED138.2 billion in 2018.

The figures also show that the first quarter of 2019 witnessed an increase in the balance of CDs held by the bank to around AED139.2 billion while in the second quarter of the same year, this amount was AED155.8 billion.

In the third quarter of last year, the bank pumped liquidity into the market, which led the balance to slightly drop to AED153.8 billion, before surging again in the fourth quarter to AED160.2 billion.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Same 2018 2019 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

PCB mourns the passing of Waqar Hasan, the last su ..

4 minutes ago

Greek Authorities Report Over $13Bln in Tax Evasio ..

5 minutes ago

Lockheed Martin Delivers 3rd GPS III to US Space F ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Real Estate bill passed in house

7 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan release assets det ..

7 minutes ago

President will initiate "Kamyab Jawan Programme' o ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.