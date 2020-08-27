UrduPoint.com
AED2.45 Bn Foreign Investments In UAE Capital Markets In Four Trading Sessions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital markets in four trading sessions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Foreign inflows into the UAE's twin bourses amounted to AED2.45 billion over the past four trading sessions, according to figures released by the two markets.

This accounted for 48.

3 percent of the total liquidity recorded over the period from 24th to 27th August, in yet a new evidence of investor confidence in and the high returns provided by the UAE capital markets comparatively with their regional counterparts.

The largest share of this liquidity targets the banking sector on account of the lucrative annual dividends investors get when compared to other sectors.

In more detail, foreigners' trades in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange amounted to AED1.25 bn, comprising 43.7 percent of total transactions, while accounting for 53.1 pct of total deals in Dubai Financial Market, or AED1.2 bn in the same period.

