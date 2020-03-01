AED254.4 million roads and infrastructure work completed in Abu Dhabi: Musanada

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) An AED254.4-million infrastructure project has been completed in the Al Shawamekh area, Abu Dhabi.

Musanada, the Abu Dhabi General Services Company delivered sectors 7 & 12 of the roads and infrastructure project in the area, which included constructing internal roads and building infrastructure for residential plots spanning 2.2 million square metres.

In a statement today, Musanada said the project served 732 residential plots, 9 mosques, 3 schools, 13 parks and 12 government, commercial and other facilities, providing integrated infrastructure services to all residents of the area, including walkways.

Infrastructure works included the provision of storm water, potable water, sanitation, telecommunications, street lighting and electricity networks.

The project was in collaboration with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport, and meets the highest international standards and specifications, added Musanada.