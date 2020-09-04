UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED27 Bn In Credit Facilities Provided To Logistics, Storage Communications Sectors

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistics, storage communications sectors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) Total credit facilities provided to the logistics, storage and communications sectors in the UAE amounted to AED84 billion by the end of June 2020 from AED57 bn in December 2019 , according to figures revealed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the CBUAE's data, credit provided to these sectors in H1 of 2020 reached around AED27 bn, reflecting the significant role played by these sectors in accelerating economic growth, specially against the backdrop of the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on various economic sectors.

These sectors contribute around AED127.7 bn, or 12.3 percent, to the country's non-oil Gross Domestic Product, figures released by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority have shown.

Related Topics

UAE Bank United Arab Emirates June December 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

36 minutes ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

1 hour ago

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

2 hours ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

2 hours ago

Spirit of resistance against oppression dominates ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.