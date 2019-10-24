AED27 million value of deals signed at International Franchise Exhibition in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) The seventh edition of the International Franchise Exhibition, held from 22nd-23rd October, was attended by over 5,000 visitors including investors, business owners, SMEs and entrepreneurs resulting in a number of deals being signed at the event, with a value of over AED27 million.

Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, "The exhibition hosted over 100 international and local exhibitors from over 15 different sectors and we have witnessed new deals and collaborations come into effect."

This exhibition, he said, has proven to be a successful platform for local investors, prospective franchisees, SMEs, as well as entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses and secure investments.

"The new deals signed at the event are a clear indication of the opportunities for franchise growth here in the UAE."

Al Qubaisi added, "We have also been delighted to have had the opportunity to host the 51st World Franchise Council meeting and meet with leaders of the franchise community from over 42 countries from across the world including USA, Russia, Portugal, Egypt, Singapore, UK and China who gathered to discuss the main challenges facing emerging franchising worldwide such as government legislation, policies and best practices."

The exhibition was organised by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in strategic partnership with the Emirates Association for Franchise Development.