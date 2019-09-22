UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED2983.4 Billion Total Gross Bank Assets In August: Central Bank

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:30 PM

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in August: Central Bank

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The UAE Central Bank has announced that gross bank assets, including bankers’ acceptances, rose by 0.3 percent, increasing from AED 2975.8 billion at the end of July 2019, to AED2983.4 billion at the end of August 2019.

The gross credit grew by 0.2 percent from AED1705 billion at the end of July 2019, to AED1707.6 billion at the end of August 2019, said a press release issued by the Central Bank on Sunday, The Money Supply aggregate M1 increased by 1.3 percent, from AED502.7 billion at the end of July 2019, to AED509 billion at the end of August 2019.

The Money Supply aggregate M2 dropped by 0.1 percent, from AED1363.8 billion at the end of July 2019, to AED1362.4 billion at the end of August 2019.

The Money Supply aggregate M3 also decreased by 0.6 percent, from AED1642.5 billion at the end of July 2019, to AED1632.2 billion at the end of August 2019.

The rise in M1 was due to growth of AED7.2 billion in Monetary Deposits, dominating an AED0.9 billion reduction in Currency in Circulation Outside Banks. M2 tumbled essentially due to a decrease of AED7.7billion in Quasi-Monetary Deposits, overriding the increase in M1. However, M3 declined due to the reduction in M2 and an AED8.9 billion drop in Government Deposits.

During August 2019, total bank deposits decreased by AED14 billion, attributable to an AED7.5 billion reduction in Resident Deposits plus an AED6.5 billion reduction in Non-Resident Deposits.

Related Topics

UAE Bank UAE Dirham Money July August Sunday 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

21 minutes ago

DCD awards licences to non-Muslim places of worshi ..

35 minutes ago

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon announces 2019 race route

36 minutes ago

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.