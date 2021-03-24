UrduPoint.com
AED3 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

AED3 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) A total of 1,131 real estate and property transactions valued at AED3 billion were registered during the week ending 24th March, 2021.

115 plots were sold for AED548.96 million, 721 apartments and villas were sold for AED1.25 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED55 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED32 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED55 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Al Hebiah Fourth recorded the most transactions for this week by 25 sales transactions worth AED88.37 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with 22 sales transactions worth AED56.

74 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 16 sales transactions worth AED136 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED135 million in Marsa Dubai, a villa was second in the list sold for AED 97 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED91 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Barsha First, mortgaged for AED191 million.

44 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED153 million.

