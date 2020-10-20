UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED30,000 Fine For Private Tutoring In Homes For Flouting COVID-19 Preventive Measures: Public Prosecution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:45 PM

AED30,000 fine for private tutoring in homes for flouting COVID-19 preventive measures: Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The UAE Public Prosecution today published an awareness message on social media stressing that private teaching lessons are a violation of the preventative measures aimed at countering the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

It also noted that under the new table of violations and fines associated with the Resolution of the UAE Attorney-General No. 38 for 2020, amended upon Resolution No. 54 for 2020, private tutoring sessions violate related measures because they involve personal contact through face-to-face meetings in public or private places or home visits, with or without fees for all academic years.

Those involved will receive a fine of AED30,000 for being present or organising lessons while those responsible for involved venues will be fined AED20,000.

This awareness message was published due to the keenness of the Public Prosecution to reinforce the community’s awareness of the preventive measures, as well as ensure individual adherence.

Related Topics

Resolution Social Media UAE Fine 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

1 minute ago

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

1 hour ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Efforts underway to eliminate dengue: ADC

2 minutes ago

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exch ..

1 hour ago

PHP launches road safety campaign

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.