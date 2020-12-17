AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) With a sum of 1,309 transactions, the real estate and properties transactions valued at AED3.2 billion in total during the week ending 17 December 2020, according to the weekly report issued by Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Thursday.

A total of 74 plots were sold for AED296.96 million, 857 apartments and villas were sold for AED1.51 billion, the DLD report said.

It added that the top three transactions were a land in Saih Shuaib 4 sold for AED24.43 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 18.95 million in Al Merkadh, and a land sold for AED24.43 million in Saih Shuaib 4 in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 18 sales transactions worth AED32.

95 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with 14 sales transactions worth AED33.9 million, and Al Hebiah Sixth with seven sales transactions worth AED11 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 207 million in business Bay, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 186 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 92 million in Dubai Investment Park First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Barsha First, mortgaged for AED151 million.

A total of 70 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED177 million.