AED3,233.4 Billion Gross Banks' Assets At End Of July: CBUAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced that the gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, rose by 0.8 percent, increasing from AED3,208.8 billion at the end of June 2021 to AED3,233.4 billion at the end of July 2021.

Total Bank Deposits increased by 0.3 percent, increasing from AED1,908.6 billion at the end of June 2021 to AED1,915.1 billion at the end of July 2021, attributable to 0.1 percent increase in Resident Deposits and 2.3 percent rise in Non-Resident Deposits respectively, a CBUAE press release said on Wednesday.

Resident Deposits rose due to 3.5 percent, rise in Government Sector Deposits, overshadowing the fall in deposits from GREs, Private Sector and Non-Banking Financial Institutions’ by 2.

0 percent, 0.2 percent and 4.4 percent respectively.

Money Supply aggregate M1 decreased by 0.8 percent, from AED659.5 billion at the end of June 2021 to AED653.9 billion at the end of July 2021.

The Money Supply aggregate M2 also decreased by 0.7 percent, from AED1,488.5 billion at the end of June 2021 to AED1,477.9 billion at the end of July 2021.

The Money Supply aggregate M3 increased by 0.1 percent, from AED1,772.6 billion at the end of June 2021 to AED1,775.0 billion at the end of July 2021.

