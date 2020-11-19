UrduPoint.com
AED3.3 Bn Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

AED3.3 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) The real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED3.3 billion in total during the week ending 19 November 2020, according to the weekly report issued by Dubai Land Department, DLD.

The transactions totaled 1,141 and 64 plots were sold for AED308.39 million while 785 apartments and villas were sold for AED 1.41 billion, the report indicated.

The DLD figures noted that the top three transactions were a land in Nad Al Hamar sold for AED110 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED48 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED110 million in Nad Al Hamar in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 16 sales transactions worth AED 29.

1 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 12 sales transactions worth AED11.86 million, and Nad Al Shiba Third with 9 sales transactions worth AED23 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 196 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED160 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 150 million in business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED2 billion, with the highest being a land in Jumeirah Second, mortgaged for AED 760 million.

Fifty properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED127 million.

