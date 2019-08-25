UrduPoint.com
AED33 Million Dubai Studio City Pipe Extension Works Begin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

AED33 million Dubai Studio City pipe extension works begin

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, announced that it has awarded contracts valued at AED33 million to expand its district cooling pipe network at Dubai Studio City.

The network expansion is part of the company's infrastructure development plan using state-of-the-art technology to meet the increasing demand for cooling services in Dubai's growing commercial and residential sector, and to provide high-quality environmentally-friendly district cooling services to customers.

These latest contracts represent Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the district cooling pipeline extension project in the Dubai Studio City spanning five kilometresg. The second phase, which includes a 1.5 km pipeline extension, will be completed by Q4 of 2019, while the third phase, which has an extension of 3.

5 km long pipeline, will be completed by Q2 of 2020. The newly extended network will be connected to a semi-permanent plant in the same area.

"The pipe network for providing district cooling services is expanding year after year, especially with the booming of real estate projects in Dubai. The extension will be made by using the latest technologies, which will help for uninterrupted delivery of services to customers," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

"We always seek to develop our infrastructure using the latest technologies, to achieve the best results from district cooling, align with global standards, and achieve the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021, where infrastructure is the most important pillar," he added.

