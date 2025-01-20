AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2024: ADJD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) announced that a total of AED34 million in financial aid was provided in 2024 to insolvent individuals involved in civil, commercial, and rental cases, as well as financially distressed inmates in correctional and rehabilitation centres.

The move, part of ADJD's social responsibility initiatives, was implemented in collaboration with various contributors and supporting institutions under integrated solidarity schemes aimed at fostering societal stability.

The Judicial Department explained that the aid included paying amounts to financially distressed in civil and commercial cases, rental arrears, and debt owned by insolvent inmates in correctional and rehabilitation centres to complete their release procedures. Additionally, travel tickets were provided for those unable to return to their home countries after serving their sentences.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, said that these efforts align with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promote the values of solidarity and community participation, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the ADJD.

These directives focus on reinforcing the role of institutions and individuals in enhancing societal cohesion.

Al Abri highlighted the commitment of contributors and charitable organisations to supporting the reformative justice system. This support aims to alleviate the financial burdens on individuals, helping them regain financial stability while preserving family and social ties.

He also noted that the Judicial Department will continue to implement qualitative initiatives in partnership with supporting entities to assist individuals facing financial difficulties. These efforts include amicable resolutions for financial disputes, ensuring prompt justice, protecting financial rights, and promoting economic stability.

