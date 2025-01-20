Open Menu

AED34 Million In Financial Aid For Insolvents In 2024: ADJD

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM

AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2024: ADJD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) announced that a total of AED34 million in financial aid was provided in 2024 to insolvent individuals involved in civil, commercial, and rental cases, as well as financially distressed inmates in correctional and rehabilitation centres.

The move, part of ADJD's social responsibility initiatives, was implemented in collaboration with various contributors and supporting institutions under integrated solidarity schemes aimed at fostering societal stability.

The Judicial Department explained that the aid included paying amounts to financially distressed in civil and commercial cases, rental arrears, and debt owned by insolvent inmates in correctional and rehabilitation centres to complete their release procedures. Additionally, travel tickets were provided for those unable to return to their home countries after serving their sentences.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, said that these efforts align with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promote the values of solidarity and community participation, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the ADJD.

These directives focus on reinforcing the role of institutions and individuals in enhancing societal cohesion.

Al Abri highlighted the commitment of contributors and charitable organisations to supporting the reformative justice system. This support aims to alleviate the financial burdens on individuals, helping them regain financial stability while preserving family and social ties.

He also noted that the Judicial Department will continue to implement qualitative initiatives in partnership with supporting entities to assist individuals facing financial difficulties. These efforts include amicable resolutions for financial disputes, ensuring prompt justice, protecting financial rights, and promoting economic stability.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abu Dhabi Family Million Court

Recent Stories

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on Turkish Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2 ..

AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2024: ADJD

5 minutes ago
 “I don’t understand how one CJ can be better t ..

“I don’t understand how one CJ can be better than two or three minds,”: SC ..

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Po ..

Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

50 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th con ..

Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year

1 hour ago
 First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l ..

First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport

1 hour ago
EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study b ..

EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East